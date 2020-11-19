BREC invites public to 'Reindeer Run,' a family friendly holiday event

BATON ROUGE - With health experts encouraging locals to practice social distancing during the 2020 holiday season, many find themselves wondering what sorts of events they can safely enjoy with family and friends during the fall and winter break.

The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC) may have a solution for such individuals.

BREC is inviting the public to its Reindeer Ride! on December 4 at 5:30 p.m.

The bike riding event encourages participants to decorate their bicycles and then show them off to the public during a parade that will ride from BREC's Farr Park campground (6402 River Road) to the levee for the Baton Rouge Downtown Christmas Lighting Celebration.

BREC says anyone who doesn't own a bike can still participate by renting one and joining in the festivities.

Click here to register for the event.