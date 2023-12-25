BREC hosting live Christmas tree recycling event starting Dec. 26

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - On Dec. 26, BREC will start collecting live Christmas trees at six different parks in the area.

The tree recycling will run until Jan. 10, 2024. BREC asked recyclers to abide by the following guidelines:

-Remove all tree stands and decorations

-No Flocked trees at all no exceptions only natural

-Please drop in the space designated by signage

-Strict Adherence to the dates allowed for recycling drop off

The following parks will be open for tree collection:

-Liberty Lagoon Water Park

-Highland Road Community Park - East Bottom Side

-Scotlandville Parkway

-Zachary Community Park

-Plank Road Park

-Flannery Road Park