BREC enters Phase 3 of reopening plans, its fitness centers will reopen Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - As Louisiana continues to move through Phase 3 of its reopening process, the office of Parks and Recreation in East Baton Rouge Parish (BREC) initiated the start of its Phase 3 reopening plan on Monday, September 21.

According to BREC's website, the organization is reopening certain locations in harmony with CDC, state, and local guidelines to ensure the safety of all guests and staff members.

While some BREC facilities, such as Liberty Lagoon and all indoor playgrounds and interactive rooms, will remain closed until further notice, BREC fitness centers are scheduled to reopen Tuesday, September 22.

BREC's website notes that in addition to setting up signs encouraging cleanliness and COVID-related safety precautions, officials will require that anyone entering a BREC building wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth.

Additional guidelines and new procedures to ward off the spread of novel coronavirus are detailed below.

PUBLIC ACCESS /PROGRAMMING

-Only facilities able to comply with CDC, state, and local guidelines will be opened to the public with modified operations in accordance with those guidelines.

-Signs promoting physical distancing and hygiene placed throughout the park system to remind and encourage the public.

-Cash transactions are discouraged.

STAFF/ PUBLIC SAFETY

-Employees are required to practice good hygiene (washing hands regularly, wearing PPE, etc.); maintain physical distance from others; and selfquarantine if showing symptoms.

-Where possible and feasible, teleworking is encouraged.

-Where applicable and possible, employees will return to work in phases.

-Managers are strongly encouraged to consider special accommodations for personnel who are members of vulnerable populations.

-Meetings with the public should be held remotely using technology.

-All employees are encouraged to have work-related discussions via remote mediums where possible.

-Employees are required to wear masks or cloth face coverings when being near or interacting with others.

FACILITIES/SANITATION

-Anyone entering a building will be required to wear a cloth face covering, especially when interacting with others (exceptions permitted for employees behind transparent barriers).

-Everyone entering an indoor facility must have their temperature taken. Anyone with a fever, as defined by the CDC, will not be permitted into a building.

-Prior to entrance indoors, all employees must complete and comply with a COVID-19 questionnaire.

-Sanitation protocols have been developed in accordance with the CDC’s Reopening Guidance for Cleaning and Disinfecting Public Spaces, Workplaces, Businesses, Schools, and Homes published April 28, 2020, and departments will comply with protocols specific to their areas. Janitorial services and cleaning of frequently touched surfaces will be increased.

-Hand sanitizer has been and will continue to be placed throughout the park system and facilities for public use

A general list of BREC facilities and their reopening status is listed below.

>Click here to visit BREC's website and view details regarding its Phase 3 reopening plan.<