BREC contacting families of summer camp attendees after 2 children test positive for COVID-19

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - City officials are closing a Baton Rouge recreation center after two children who attended summer camp there tested positive for the coronavirus.

BREC released a statement Thursday saying it was reaching out to families of children who attended camp at the Independence Community Park recreation center. The department says a parent notified BREC staff that two of her children tested positive for the virus shortly after attending.

Family of all recent campers are being notified and advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. Staff at the camp will also undergo a 14-day quarantine.

BREC says the two children were last at the facility June 30, and it has hired a professional cleaning service to to sanitize the building. The camp, which was scheduled to end July 24, will not reopen this summer.

“As the virus is clearly active and spreading through our community, we will continue to remain vigilant as we offer as many opportunities as we can for residents to safely experience our parks,” BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson said. ““While we continue to try and provide great services to the public, we encourage residents to stay home if possible and only get out for essential activities, wear face coverings, practice good hygiene and limit contact with anyone outside of their immediate family."