BREC CFO resigns from parks department

BATON ROUGE — The Chief Financial Officer of BREC is resigning from his position at the city-parish parks and recreation department, a letter written to the interim superintendent says.

Don Johnson said his last day as CFO will be Sept. 19 after assuming the role in April 2024. Johnson's successor has not been named yet.

"It has been a pleasure working at BREC for the past year and a half," Johnson said in the letter. "I’m very appreciative of the opportunities I’ve had to contribute to strengthening BREC’s internal controls and the growth of the accounting professionals within the Finance Department. I wish you and the organization much success in the future."

Johnson's resignation comes among a long, complicated financial history within the parks commission.

BREC had been three years behind on audits, but has managed to get just one year behind. Each audit in recent years has shown relatively serious resource mismanagement including thousands in stolen equipment.

Superintendent Corey Wilson declined to renew his contract with BREC in May. Since then the HR director, COO, and now CFO have left the agency.