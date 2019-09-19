76°
BREC approves master plan to remodel Baton Rouge Zoo, Greenwood Park
BATON ROUGE - BREC's board of commissioners approved the master plan to renovate the Baton Rouge Zoo and Greenwood Park.
The 660 acre land will get a new entrance on Highway 19 as well as add a playground and animal feeding station. Work on the near $30 million project will start next fall.
BREC hopes to finish the project in 2022.
