BREC announces temporary closure of City Park Dog Park for renovations

BATON ROUGE – The Raising Cane’s Dog Park at City-Brooks Community Park is inviting the public to join them in kicking off an extensive renovation that will require the temporary closure of the park so it can be updated.

According to BREC, the nearly 20-year-old dog park has been so well-used that some of its most popular areas are in need of a makeover.

Officials have been planning to update the park since 2018, click here for WBRZ's original story on the update plans.

The start of reconstruction will be celebrated Thursday evening at 4:30 p.m., with Superintendent Corey Wilson, Raising Canes Founder Todd Graves, Councilwoman Tara Wicker, and other special guests.

Food, dog activities, and treats will be available for pups and patrons alike.

The renovations will incorporate dog park design concepts such as: an expanded large dog park area, a new small dog space, concrete dog washes, additional entry points, available private events space, and a dog memorial.

New amenities include shade pavilions, water fountains for guests and pets, composite decks, bench seating, trash receptacles, and a larger entry plaza.

Officials say issues with draining will also be addressed and updated as needed.

Click here to view renderings that detail what the completed park will look like.

BREC says neighbors and dog lovers are invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony and enjoy one last weekend in the park before construction begins on Monday, Dec. 16.

The dog park is expected to be completed in the fall of 2020.