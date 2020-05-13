BREC announces plans to reopen Baton Rouge Zoo

BATON ROUGE - BREC has announced the Baton Rouge Zoo is preparing to reopen the facility while following proper CDC and LDH guidelines.

The zoo plans to reopen for Friends of the Zoo Members only May 18 through May 20. It will reopen to the public May 21. Normal business hours in effect.

Park officials say the zoo will feature modifications that will serve as precautions following the coronavirus pandemic.

The modifications guest will see include:

· Safari Playground, Cypress Bayou Railroad, L'aquarium de Louisiane, Otter Cabin & Kids’ Zoo Contact Yard may be temporarily closed.

· Keeper chats & amphitheater shows will be temporarily suspended.

· Flamingo Café & Cool Critters Café will be open with a limited menu & properly adjusted outdoor seating.

· The number of guests allowed in the Zoo will be limited to eliminate crowding.

· Constant disinfection of all touchable surfaces will occur in accordance with CDC & LA Department of Health guidance.

· Hand sanitation stations provided at multiple locations throughout the Zoo.

· A one-way path for all visitors will be enacted to avoid passing of guests.

· Installation of protective panels where face-to-face interactions most frequently take place.

· Implementation of barriers near exhibit viewing areas with glass to limit touching.

· Creation of public markers to serve as social distancing reminders.

· Zoo staff will wear face shields.

· Guests are encouraged to wear mask face coverings to protect our staff & animals.

· Protocols will be adjusted as necessary to keep staff, guests and animals safe.

All special events & private events, including birthday parties, safari nights, and corporate events scheduled at the Zoo through June 1st have been cancelled. Future events will be determined as more information becomes available.