55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police officers shot in New Orleans East

1 hour 8 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 April 14, 2020 9:58 PM April 14, 2020 in News
Source: NOPD
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS- Police officers were shot Tuesday evening in New Orleans East.

Two NOPD officers suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds while responding to a call Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. in the Seventh District.

One suspect is in custody, another person is still on the loose.

NOPD is asking residents to stay away from the area around Morrison Road and Bullard Avenue at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days