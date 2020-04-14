55°
Police officers shot in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS- Police officers were shot Tuesday evening in New Orleans East.
Two NOPD officers suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds while responding to a call Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. in the Seventh District.
One suspect is in custody, another person is still on the loose.
NOPD is asking residents to stay away from the area around Morrison Road and Bullard Avenue at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
