BREAKING: Plank Road fire still blazing, causing firefighter injury
BATON ROUGE - A furniture store on Plank Road has been on fire for more than four hours.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is currently fighting the flames at In and Out Furniture and have been since around noon. One firefighter suffered second-degree steam burns, needing treatment.
Plank Road is currently closed to traffic. People are asked to avoid the area until further notice.
