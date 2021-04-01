BREAKING: Plank Road fire still blazing, causing firefighter injury

65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thursday, April 01 2021
BATON ROUGE - A furniture store on Plank Road has been on fire for more than four hours.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is currently fighting the flames at In and Out Furniture and have been since around noon. One firefighter suffered second-degree steam burns, needing treatment.

Plank Road is currently closed to traffic. People are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

