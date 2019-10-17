BREAKING NEWS: Two killed in shooting near Tigerland

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say two people were killed in a shooting at an apartment complex near Tigerland, Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Tigerland Avenue in the Sand Piper apartments. Dozens of law enforcement officers are on the scene. It appears law enforcement is focusing on a first floor apartment. The entire complex is lined off with crime scene tape.

A resident nearby told a WBRZ reporter on scene that they heard around 15 gunshots.

This is a developing story.