Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BREAKING NEWS: Two killed in shooting near Tigerland

Wednesday, October 16 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say two people were killed in a shooting at an apartment complex near Tigerland, Wednesday night. 

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Tigerland Avenue in the Sand Piper apartments. Dozens of law enforcement officers are on the scene. It appears law enforcement is focusing on a first floor apartment. The entire complex is lined off with crime scene tape.

A resident nearby told a WBRZ reporter on scene that they heard around 15 gunshots. 

This is a developing story.

