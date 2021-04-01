Firefighter hurt in furniture store blaze along Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - A fire that raged at a business for hours Thursday left a firefighter hurt.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is still fighting the flames at In and Out Furniture, saying crews have been on the scene since around noon.

The department said a firefighter needed treatment for second-degree steam burns after responding to the fire.

Plank Road is currently closed to traffic. People are asked to avoid the area until further notice.