Firefighter hurt in furniture store blaze along Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - A fire that raged at a business for hours Thursday left a firefighter hurt.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is still fighting the flames at In and Out Furniture, saying crews have been on the scene since around noon.
The department said a firefighter needed treatment for second-degree steam burns after responding to the fire.
Plank Road is currently closed to traffic. People are asked to avoid the area until further notice.
