Breaking Bad's fictional chicken restaurant comes to life via Uber Eats

Photo: Los Pollos Hermanos Virtual Store

Fans of Breaking Bad can finally sample the food from the show's infamous 'Los Pollos Hermanos' restaurant.

While pop-ups of the restaurant made brief appearances in New York and Australia, for the very first time items on the Los Pollos Hermanos menu will be sticking around for a while through Uber Eats.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, beginning on Thursday, Oct. 24 Los Pollos specialties such as "Fring" fries and an ABQ hot chicken sandwich with a side of Slaw Goodman will be available for purchase in the Los Angeles area.

The plan is to eventually expand the menu's availability to other parts of California, Nevada, and Illinois.

Breaking Bad's creator, Vince Gilligan taste-tested the menu and give it his stamp of approval, saying, "Their chicken sandwich is big and crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside, and it rests on one of the better brioche buns I've come across. It doesn't skimp on the spices either."

For the first six months, Uber Eats will have free delivery on orders for one week out of each month.