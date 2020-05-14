BRCC set to hold Spring 2020 Virtual Graduation Ceremony

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Community College will host a virtual commencement ceremony honoring its Spring 2020 graduates on Friday, May 29.

The school will begin the virtual commencement ceremony at 10 a.m.

All will be able to view the ceremony on the college’s Facebook page.

The virtual ceremony will mimic BRCC’s traditional graduation ceremony including messages from BRCC Chancellor Dr. Willie Smith, the academic deans and college officials.

BRCC Chancellor Dr. Willie E. Smith said, “These amazing graduates are more than worthy of praise and recognition. They have not only proven their commitment to their studies, but they have also shown extreme resiliency and determination to push forward in the midst of such an uncertain time for the entire world.”

Each graduate's name will be read aloud and their picture will be displayed.

Baton Rouge business leader, and former Associated Grocers President and CEO J. H. “Jay” Campbell, Jr. will be the commencement speaker.

The virtual commencement will include messages from college officials, photos submitted by graduates, and a video about this past academic year.