BRCC'S basketball team delivers presents and spreads cheer at Baton Rouge schools

BATON ROUGE - The holiday season is all about giving back and spreading cheer and recently the BRCC basketball team took a break from the court to deliver some presents to local schools in the community.

The team visited Westdale Heights Academic Magnet (WHAM) and Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academy Immersion Magnet (FLAIM), delivering toys and spending time with the students.

"Our visits were about more than basketball. It was about our players understanding the impact they have off the court,” said BRCC Men’s Basketball Head Coach Byron Starks. “It was a joy seeing the players interact with the kids. It's these moments that truly define the character of our team."

The BRCC Athletic Department says this is just another part of their ongoing commitment to community engagement and the development of its student athletes.

“Our student-athletes are Ambassadors of BRCC's values. The joy and laughter they brought to the kids shows the positive role sports can play in the community,” said BRCC Athletic Director Brock Kantrow. “We are proud of their commitment to being a part of this community, and giving back.”

For additional information about the BRCC Athletics Department, visit www.brccathletics.com.









