BRCC one of several colleges targeted by bomb threats nationwide Tuesday

Tuesday, July 26 2022
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - Police were called to Baton Rouge Community College's Acadian campus  over a bomb threat Tuesday afternoon.

The threat was reported around 2 p.m. at BRCC's location on N Acadian Thruway, prompting the school to evacuate students and staff.

Police said the campus was cleared shortly before 3 p.m.

Several other colleges, including the University of Virgina and Georgia Highlands College, also had reported bomb threats Tuesday. A bomb threat was reported at the Marriott Marquee in Washington D.C on Tuesday afternoon, where Donald Trump was set to speak. 

Monday, eight Georgia colleges were targeted by bomb threats. 

In every case, no devices have been found. 

