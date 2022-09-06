75°
BRCC Mid City campus to delay classes Tuesday due to power outage

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Community College Campus in Mid City will delay the start of classes until noon due to a power outage Tuesday morning. 

BRCC said officials will continue to evaluate the situation and provide updates as needed as they work to restore power to the campus on 201 Community College Drive.

All other BRCC sites will operate as normal.

