BRCC men's basketball wins conference title

By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Community College men's basketball team clinched a conference title on Saturday.

The Bears beat Southern University-Shreveport 95-76 to win the Louisiana Community Colleges Athletic Conference championship. It's BRCC's second conference title in a row.

The Bears, who are on a 10-game winning streak, earned a spot in the Region 23 tournament next month.

BRCC hosts Delgado Community College Wednesday to finish off conference play.

