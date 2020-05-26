BRCC honors 2020 Spring graduates with series of drive-thru, virtual events

BATON ROUGE – Graduates of the Spring Class of 2020 will be honored at Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) this week.

On Monday, the school issued a notice regarding the upcoming events to honor its more than 400 graduates who will receive degrees, technical diplomas, or certificates from the college this semester.

The college will host a drive-through Pinning Ceremony for approximately 100 graduates of the Nursing and Allied Health Division on Tuesday, May 26.

This will be followed by a drive-thru distribution of diplomas and celebratory yard signs for all Spring 2020 graduates with the school's Chancellor, Dr. Willie Smith, on Thursday, May 28.

The week’s celebratory activities will culminate with the college’s Virtual Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

In addition to this on Friday, May 20 BRCC will host a virtual commencement ceremony honoring Spring 2020 graduates at 10 a.m. The college will host the ceremony on the college’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/mybrcc) for graduates and their loved ones.

The virtual ceremony will include many components of BRCC’s traditional graduation ceremony as well as messages from Dr. Willie Smith, the academic deans, and college officials.

Baton Rouge business leader, and former Associated Grocers President and CEO J. H. “Jay” Campbell, Jr. will be the commencement speaker and will deliver encouraging words to the graduates.

The virtual commencement will include photos submitted by graduates, along with a video highlighting the past academic year.

