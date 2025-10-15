68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRCC holds groundbreaking ceremony for Capital City Construction Lab

1 hour 54 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, October 15 2025 Oct 15, 2025 October 15, 2025 7:46 PM October 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Community College held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Capital City Construction Lab on Wednesday.

Trending News

The construction lab aims to enhance both the college's construction management program and skill trades. The college partnered with Lowe's for the lab.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days