79°
Latest Weather Blog
BRCC closes campuses Tuesday over severe weather threat
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Community College is shutting down all of its campuses Tuesday as the capital area faces potentially severe weather.
BRCC released a statement late Tuesday morning declaring that its eight campuses across the region will close at 11:30 a.m.
Trending News
Employees will continue to work remotely.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pre-trial conference set for man accused in high-profile child sex crimes case
-
Bengals and Bills game postponed after player suffers cardiac arrest on field,...
-
Hundreds gather at Brusly High School to pay respect to teens killed...
-
LSU fans react to big win against Purdue in Cheez-It Bowl
-
Brusly community comes together to help families of victims in deadly crash