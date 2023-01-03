79°
BRCC closes campuses Tuesday over severe weather threat

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Community College is shutting down all of its campuses Tuesday as the capital area faces potentially severe weather. 

BRCC released a statement late Tuesday morning declaring that its eight campuses across the region will close at 11:30 a.m.

Employees will continue to work remotely. 

