BRCC announces storm-related closure for Monday, Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Community College announced it's closing all facilities and virtual classes Monday and Tuesday, August 24-25.

The closure is because of the storm threat.

Click HERE for the latest from the WBRZ weather team. Watch WBRZ streaming live online here.

The BRCC educational sites include: Mid City Campus, Acadian Site, Ardendale Site, Central Site, Frazier Site, Jackson Site, New Roads Site, and Port Allen Site.

Baton Rouge Community College officials will continue to closely monitor the latest forecast and weather conditions related to Marco, along with the projected path and conditions of Laura.