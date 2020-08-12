81°
Brawl breaks out at Coursey Boulevard bar, leading to overnight shooting; one injured
BATON ROUGE - A Tuesday night brawl at Coursey Boulevard's Tiger Paw Bar resulted in a shooting that left one person injured, authorities say.
A representative with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that an overnight fight involving multiple men took place at the previously mentioned bar just after midnight.
During the fight, several men began shooting at one another.
The Sheriff's Office says, "A short time later a male showed up at the hospital with a non life threatening wound to the arm."
At this time, additional details related to the shooting have not been revealed and the incident remains under investigation.
