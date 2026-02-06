Brand new type of restaurant opens in Mid City

BATON ROUGE - Friday night Mid City was bustling with people checking out Hot Art Cool Nights, a showcase of artwork from local artists.



The 15th-annual event coincided with the opening of a brand new type of restaurant in the city.



"It's almost like the new generation of food trucks," explained Chef Jay Ducote.



The White Star Market is a food hall, the latest restaurant trend in the country.



"Instead of every truck truly being independent, you kind of have a collective, and instead of a truck, we have a nice air-conditioned roof over our heads which is great for south Louisiana," said Ducote.



The Food Network Star competitor decided to open his very first place here.



"I really got inspired by the idea of this food hall. It's been a model that's been popping up all over the country and I was always really excited about the idea of kind of having that shared space," he said.



Several families who were at the opening had walked there from their homes, which is one of the main reasons Clark and Whitney Gaines wanted to open it in here.



"Capital Heights and the Hundred Oaks area, a lot of people are walking and biking. There's so much foot traffic, that's one of the reasons we picked this location," said Whitney.



The building houses 9 different vendors including a full bar. Gaines hopes white star will act as a surveyor for new and exotic cuisines.



"I feel like the Baton Rouge food scene is emerging. One of our chefs is bringing an Asian influence here that I think is very knew, and not something here in mid-city."



Friday's opening was just a preview. White star market will not start regular business hours until Wednesday