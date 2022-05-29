Brain cancer now leading childhood cancer killer

65°
NEW YORK - Brain cancer is now the deadliest childhood cancer in the U.S.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says when most people think of childhood cancer, they think of leukemia.
But leukemia treatment has improved and there's been a lack of progress on brain cancer.
The CDC says in 2014, 445 child deaths were from leukemia, but 534 deaths were from brain cancer.
