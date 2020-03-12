68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Braddock St. house fire ruled arson

1 hour 12 minutes 21 seconds ago Thursday, March 12 2020 Mar 12, 2020 March 12, 2020 10:33 PM March 12, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators ruled a vacant house fire on Braddock St. an arson.

Firefighters responded to 1660 Braddock St. at 8:39 p.m. and found a small blaze at the rear door of the house. Firefighters put out the fire in under ten minutes. No one was living in the home and the house was boarded up. No one was hurt.

Authorities have confirmed the fire an arson.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days