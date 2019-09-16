85°
Brad Pitt asks astronaut: Who was better? Clooney or Pitt?

1 hour 23 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, September 16 2019 Sep 16, 2019 September 16, 2019 1:24 PM September 16, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NASA

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Brad Pitt, star of the new space movie "Ad Astra," had a burning question for a real-life astronaut.

"Who was more believable? Clooney or Pitt?"

In a call Monday, NASA astronaut Nick Hague answered Pitt - "absolutely" - getting a big laugh. Pitt's Hollywood pal George Clooney starred in the 2013 space film "Gravity."

The International Space Station crew previewed "Ad Astra" a few weeks ago. The movie opens Friday down here.

Pitt portrays an astronaut who travels through the solar system to find his father. The film includes actual NASA shots of the moon and Mars. Hague praised the zero-gravity depictions.

Pitt noted the movie's spaceship was "a bit cleaner" than the station. He also wondered "who controls the jam box?" Hague's answer - the six astronauts take turns.

