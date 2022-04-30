73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Brad Myers wins runoff election for District Judge by 2 votes

Saturday, April 30 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Brad Myers will fill the vacant position as District Judge for the 19th Judicial District after winning Saturday's runoff election.

Myers defeated Jordan Faircloth for the Section 3, Division E judge with 6,073 votes

Brad Myers is a Republican lawyer and former federal prosecutor.

