BRAC political group calls for Connie Bernard to resign from EBR school board

BATON ROUGE - A group associated with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber is the latest calling for Connie Bernard to resign from the East Baton Rouge School Board.

The Board of Directors for FuturePAC, the political action committee associated with BRAC, released a statement Monday calling for Bernard to remove herself.

The statement comes just over a week after Bernard was caught online shopping during a discussion about renaming Lee High School. Bernard also made controversial statements about the school's original namesake, Robert E. Lee, during the meeting.

BRAC has previously come out in support of renaming the school.

You can read the full statement below.

“On behalf of the FuturePAC Board, we are calling for East Baton Rouge School Board member Connie Bernard to resign and expressing our support for the people of District 8 seeking to recall Ms. Bernard should she refuse to do so. FuturePAC gives businesses a voice to support candidates who foster greater economic outcomes for the Capital Region. We want Baton Rouge to be a place that demonstrates its optimism and care for one another, including to those watching across the country, and that does not condone damaging language and behavior from an elected official charged with responsibility for our children.



Ms. Bernard’s recent insensitive comments and actions surrounding the process to rename Lee High School are not isolated incidences of poor judgement. Ms. Bernard’s repeated actions have demonstrated not only insensitivity and disrespect for the public and the students of the district, but also a pattern of poor judgment that does not befit her position on the board. There are many other strong leaders in District 8, and it’s time for another to represent the people of this school district.



EBR Schools is poised for a strong and hopeful transformation under an impressive new Superintendent. The opportunity that this new leadership presents for improving education outcomes in Baton Rouge is colossal; it should be the absolute focus of the School Board members and the District’s stakeholders.



It’s time to move on and replace Ms. Bernard with a new School Board member politically aligned with District 8 who will move Baton Rouge’s public schools forward in a positive direction.”