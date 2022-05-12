73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRAC creates website where public can monitor new Miss. River bridge progress

Thursday, May 12 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has created a website where the public can monitor progress and planning for the new Mississippi River Bridge.

Citizens can rely on the website for any and all bridge information, including the project timeline and where money and resources are being directed.

You can find the website here.

