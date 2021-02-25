BR woman slammed into police vehicles, drove wrong way on I-49 during high-speed chase

OPELOUSAS - A woman from Baton Rouge allegedly took a stolen vehicle on a police chase through parts of central Louisiana, striking police vehicles and driving the wrong way down a busy interstate along the way.

The Opelousas Police Department said Rebekah Amber Ndubusisi, 27, was arrested after a person spotted her in a stolen vehicle on I-49 near Opelousas. Ndubusisi allegedly fled when officers tried to stop her, hitting several police vehicles and leading officers on an "excessively high speed" chase.

Police said Ndubusisi eventually crossed over from St. Landry Parish into Lafayette Parish, with officers from Grand Coteau Police, Sunset Police and Louisiana State Police joining the pursuit. A Grand Coteau police officer reportedly fired a shot during the chase, and authorities shut down part of I-49 after Ndubusisi turned around and began driving the wrong way on the interstate.

The chase eventually ended up back in Opelousas, where Ndubusisi was finally taken into custody.

Police said in a news release that Ndubusisi had another run-in with police a day earlier when she was found sleeping in a car with her three children. Child Protective Services put the kids in the custody of a relative.

After that encounter, Ndubusisi was placed in medical care after officers suspected she had mental health issues, but she was released Wednesday night. Authorities believe she stole the vehicle from a body shop in Opelousas where it was being detailed.

Police have not announced Ndubusisi's charges as of Thursday afternoon.