Latest Weather Blog
BR teen among 5 juveniles who escaped New Orleans-area jail overnight
BRIDGE CITY - Five juvenile offenders escaped a detention center near New Orleans overnight, including a teenager from the Baton Rouge area.
The Office of Juvenile Justice said in a news release the jailbreak happened around 2:20 a.m. Thursday at the Bridge City Center for Youth. Three of the escapees were taken back into custody by around 8:30 a.m., and a 17-year-old from Baton Rouge was taken back into custody hours later.
Officials said a 16-year-old from Tangipahoa Parish is still on the run.
The center has been plagued by regular escapes, including one involving another five escapees earlier this year, prompting some lawmakers to call on the state to crack down on the facility.
Trending News
The latest breakout comes amid a rash of failures at the Office of Juvenile Justice, including a violent escape that unfolded at the East Baton Rouge juvenile jail in October.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lightning strikes electrical equipment near Corporate Boulevard, leaving thousands without power
-
'It's in deplorable shape': LSU leadership looking into building new library with...
-
Addis man arrested for shooting unarmed neighbor in self-defense
-
Creek washout meant to be repaired last year now affecting residents' yards
-
In rape paternity dispute, judge awarded child custody to alleged abusive father...
Sports Video
-
Paul Mainieri remembers leading Notre Dame to last College World Series
-
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer