BR soldiers in same overseas task force die days apart in unrelated, non-combat incidents
BATON ROUGE - A pair of servicemen from the capital area serving in the same military task force died just days apart from one another, according to the Department of Defense.
Federal officials said Spc. Joshua S. Robinson, 22, of Baton Rouge died Thursday at Camp Buehring, Kuwait as a result of a non-combat-related incident.
Robinson was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, Louisiana Army National Guard in Lake Charles. The Defense Department said he was overseas supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, a joint task force established to take action against the "rising threat posed by ISIS in Iraq and Syria."
On Tuesday, another soldier from Baton Rouge, 42-year-old First Sgt. Casey J. Hart, died at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. The department said Hart was hospitalized there after a non-combat incident in Syria on May 9.
Hart was assigned to 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana Army National Guard in Lafayette and also supported the Operation Inherent Resolve task force.
Hart was also a 14-year veteran with the Baton Rouge Police Department.
No other details about either death were immediately released. Both are still under investigation.
