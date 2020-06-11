BR rapper Percy Keith and girlfriend arrested on multiple drug charges

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a local rapper and his girlfriend during a search warrant arrest Wednesday night.

Around 10:15 p.m. Baton Rouge Police Detectives arrested Percy Stewart, 35, and Kaylee Wilson, 22 in the 1700 block of South Brightside View Drive.

When police officers made the arrest they confiscated 40lbs of marijuana, over 800 THC cartridges, prescription drugs, an assault rifle, 2 hand guns, and over $14,000.00 dollars in cash.

Stewart and Wilson were both booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for Distribution of Marijuana, PWID Marijuana, PWID MDMA, PWID Amphetamine Salts, PWID Hydrocodone, PWID Alprazolam, Possession of Firearm w/CDS, Felon in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm.