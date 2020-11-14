73°
BR rapper 'Boosie' shot in Dallas

59 minutes 49 seconds ago Saturday, November 14 2020 Nov 14, 2020 November 14, 2020 5:59 PM November 14, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DALLAS - Baton Rouge rapper “Boosie” was shot in a gunfight in Texas, Dallas-area ABC TV station WFAA reported Saturday.

Boosie was shot in the leg, the TV station reported. 

WFAA reported Boosie is shot but did not provide many details to police.

Boosie was in Dallas for a memorial service for another rapper who was shot and killed this week.  

Melvin A. Noble, better known as Mo3, was shot and killed Wednesday in Dallas. 

Police responded to reports of a shooting at Big T Plaza in Dallas, near the interchange of I-35 E and the Hwy. 12 Loop southwest of downtown.  Officers arrived, but the people reportedly shot already drove themselves to the hospital.  

Boosie was okay, according to Texas and national news reports. 

