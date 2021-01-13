42°
BR ranked 8th most "sinful" city in the country

Monday, December 12 2016
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion
BATON ROGUE - Watch out Las Vegas, the city of Baton Rouge has been ranked the 8th most "sinful" city in the U.S., according to WalletHub.com.

The website reportedly compared the 150 most populated cities in the U.S. across 27 "key indicators" of "evil deeds."

The data set used ranges from "violent crimes per capita" to "excessive drinking" to "potential cheaters," according to the website.

Other Louisiana cities with spots on the list include New Orleans ranked 10th and Shreveport ranked 20th.

