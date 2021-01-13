42°
Latest Weather Blog
BR ranked 8th most "sinful" city in the country
BATON ROGUE - Watch out Las Vegas, the city of Baton Rouge has been ranked the 8th most "sinful" city in the U.S., according to WalletHub.com.
The website reportedly compared the 150 most populated cities in the U.S. across 27 "key indicators" of "evil deeds."
The data set used ranges from "violent crimes per capita" to "excessive drinking" to "potential cheaters," according to the website.
Other Louisiana cities with spots on the list include New Orleans ranked 10th and Shreveport ranked 20th.
Source: WalletHub
Click here to see the full list and ranking details.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Client upset over contractor taking nearly 2 years to finish job
-
Edwards keeps same COVID-19 rules, urges work from home
-
Baker looking to create task force to address recent deadly crime
-
Criminal justice system dealt another blow with jury trials on hold until...
-
State Capitol security prepares ahead of inauguration
Sports Video
-
Bryce and Brock Brown leading the charge towards a state title for...
-
Southern basketball working through COVID plagued season
-
Brusly baseball boasting three coaches with professional experience
-
Scotlandville routs Crescent City in Battle on the Bluff tournament
-
Marcus Freeman departs Baton Rouge after LSU football interview