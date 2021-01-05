43°
BR Police respond to crash with injuries along I-12 E/I-10 E split

28 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, January 05 2021 Jan 5, 2021 January 05, 2021 8:10 AM January 05, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - According to East Baton Rouge Parish officials, a Tuesday (Jan. 5) morning traffic incident that resulted in minor injuries occurred along the I-12 E/I-10 E split.

The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. and Baton Rouge Police are assisting those involved.

Additional details related to the incident are currently unknown, and WBRZ is in the process of contacting authorities for more information.

