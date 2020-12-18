Latest Weather Blog
BR Police prepare to host holiday toy drive, ask public to assist by donating toys
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement representatives in the capital city are partnering with a local charity to ensure that some of the community's most precious citizens have a reason to smile this holiday season.
The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) and The BRidge Agency Inc. are collaborating to host a Dec. 22 drive-thru Christmas Toy Drive from 12 noon to 3 p.m.
But, BRPD says the event will be even more of a success with the public's assistance.
For this reason, they're requesting that any citizens who can donate a toy do so by delivering the toys to BRPD 3rd District, which is located at 9000 Airline Hwy (BRPD HQ).
For more information on the Toy Drive, contact BRPD at (225) 389-2000.
#ChristmasToyGiveaway Join us & our community partners: @moveyourfeet2 @silky_slim7 @shes_an_overcomer @...Posted by Baton Rouge Police Department on Friday, December 4, 2020
