BR Police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle at Picardy, near Mall of Louisiana

7 hours 3 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, December 28 2020 Dec 28, 2020 December 28, 2020 6:53 AM December 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Monday (Dec. 28) morning, a pedestrian sustained injuries after being hit by a vehicle along Picardy at I-10, near the Mall of Louisiana. 

The incident was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m., and Baton Rouge Police told WBRZ the injured pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police add that the crash is currently under investigation, and additional information may be forthcoming. 

