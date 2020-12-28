Latest Weather Blog
BR Police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle at Picardy, near Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Early Monday (Dec. 28) morning, a pedestrian sustained injuries after being hit by a vehicle along Picardy at I-10, near the Mall of Louisiana.
The incident was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m., and Baton Rouge Police told WBRZ the injured pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police add that the crash is currently under investigation, and additional information may be forthcoming.
