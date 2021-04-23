BR Police Department to host drive-thru Drug Take Back Day event Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement plan to show their support the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which aims to provide the public with a safe and convenient way to dispose of prescription drugs.

The annual event is also designed to educate the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

The Baton Rouge Police Department will host a Drug Take Back Day event Saturday, April 24 at its headquarters on Airline Highway.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

A brief video with more information about Drug Take Back Day can be viewed below.

Click here to view other locations participating in Drug Take Back Day.