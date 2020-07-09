BR Police Chief Murphy Paul on violence: 'Change is going to happen in the community'

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Police Chief says he needs the community's help in dealing with an increase in violent crime.

“The Baton Rouge Police Department cannot do this alone. Anyone who expects that is an unrealistic expectation,” Murphy Paul said.

There have already been 45 homicides this year, which is 15 more than there was at the same time last year.

"Crime is a social-economic issue and it is bigger than law enforcement. Please understand that. The change that is going to happen in this community,” Paul said.

During a press conference Thursday, the chief of police brought in six organizations all devoted to preventing crime to let people know there are resources.

"I’m a mother that comes from a crime family. My son was murdered on Cadillac street. I'm coming for all the mothers because we're the ones still feeling the pain, so I want all the mothers and the fathers and the uncles to come together and say put the guns down and try to bring our communities back together,” Liz Robinson said with C.H.A.N.G.E.

C.H.A.N.G.E. stands for Community Healing and Nurturing Growth through Edification and was established to develop solutions and action strategies to prevent crime.

Another group, the Butterfly Society spoke on domestic violence after Chief Paul said most of the homicides are domestic-related.

"I can’t leave because I love him, I pray daily that he will change. I can’t leave because I’m powerless. I can’t leave because he told me he will kill me. These are the words a victim told me this morning before coming here,” said Twahna Harris, with the Butterfly Society.

Paul says the message is instead of turning to violence seek out help.

"If you have a family member or loved one who has communicated an intent to commit an act. You have an opportunity to save a life and you have an opportunity to change the life of that person right now. Take these people up on their offer,” Paul said, referring to the different organizations that attended the press conference.