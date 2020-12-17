39°
BR Police ask public to help identify Plank Road area burglary suspect
BATON ROUGE - Authorities in the capital city are asking members of the public who have information on a Plank Road area burglary suspect to contact them.
According to detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), the individual in the photographs above is believed to be responsible for multiple burglaries of a business located in the 8100 block of Plank Road.
Anyone with information on the identity of this individual is urged to contact CRIME STOPPERS at 344-STOP (344-7867).
Officials add that callers will remain completely anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
