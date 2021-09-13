BR North Economic Development District selects new Executive Director

April Hawthorne

BATON ROUGE - A new Executive Director has been selected for the Baton Rouge North Economic Development District, according to a Monday announcement from the organization.

The agency's new leader is April Hawthorne, a realtor with Keller Williams Red Stick Partners and Former Legislative Assistant to current Mayor, then, Senator Sharon Weston Broome.

In her new role, Hawthorne is expected to lead the group in forging a path towards increased economic growth in North Baton Rouge.

Board Chairman, Dr. James Gilmore Jr. said of the selection, “After a thorough and deliberate selection process, the Board of Directors is delighted that April will lead the NBREDD. She has demonstrated a passion for North Baton Rouge and the ability to build positive business relationships in the community."

The Baton Rouge North Economic Development District says its mission to develop the area included within the District in order to provide for substantial economic activity and employment opportunities.