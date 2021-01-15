BR native nominated for key position in Biden administration

WASHINGTON - President-Elect Joe Biden announcing Friday morning another round of new key administration positions including FEMA, EPA and OMB.

Janet McCabe - nominee for Deputy Administrator of the EPA

Shalanda Young - nominee for Deputy Director of the Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Jason Miller - nominee for Deputy Director for Management at OMB

David Cohen - appointee for deputy Dir. of the CIA

Deanne Criswell - nominee for FEMA Administrator

Shalanda Young is a Baton Rouge native, who currently serves as Staff Dir. & Clerk for the House Appropriations Committee.

According to Friday's announcement:

"As Staff Director, she has overseen $1.4 trillion in annual federal funding for programs ranging from children and families to infrastructure, to defense, diplomacy, and development. In addition, Young has played a key role in shaping coronavirus relief legislation and other emergency bills responding to natural disasters. Prior to becoming Staff Director, Youngheld various positions with the Committee for more than 14 years. Young moved to D.C. nearly two decades ago to serve as a Presidential Management Fellow at the National Institute of Health. She holds a Master's Degree from Tulane University and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Loyola University New Orleans."