88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BR Mayor to hold public meeting regarding 5-year plan for use of federal grant, Thursday

1 hour 56 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 June 25, 2020 10:08 AM June 25, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday afternoon, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will hold a virtual public meeting (via Zoom) to address how the city will use a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

During the meeting, Mayor Broome will detail a five-year strategy that aims to use funding to address the community's most pressing needs. 

The meeting will take place at 2 p.m. and can be accessed by clicking here and using the Meeting ID: 835 1075 5623 as well as the password: 76511

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days