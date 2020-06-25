BR Mayor to hold public meeting regarding 5-year plan for use of federal grant, Thursday

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday afternoon, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will hold a virtual public meeting (via Zoom) to address how the city will use a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

During the meeting, Mayor Broome will detail a five-year strategy that aims to use funding to address the community's most pressing needs.

The meeting will take place at 2 p.m. and can be accessed by clicking here and using the Meeting ID: 835 1075 5623 as well as the password: 76511