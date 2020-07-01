BR mayor to hold 1 p.m. virus news briefing - Watch live

BATON ROUGE - EBR Mayor-President Sharon Broome will hold a 1 p.m. news conference Wednesday.

The news conference will be about 90-minutes before a news conference from the governor and comes amid an increase in coronavirus cases in Louisiana.

Local leaders in some Louisiana areas have ordered citizens to wear masks. There has been a growing number of places with similar mandates, although state leaders here have suggested mask laws are tough to enforce.

