Mayor will sign order requiring face masks in East Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced she will sign an order Wednesday requiring masks in the parish, particularly inside businesses.

The mayor said the Baton Rouge Police Department will be in charge of enforcing the mandate. The requirement will be enforced until the parish sees an improvement in cases, Broome added.

MORE: violation of mask order will result in a misdemeanor summons. BRPD will be enforcing. @WBRZ — Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) July 1, 2020

The mayor made the announcement during a news conference about 90 minutes before a briefing from the governor and comes amid an increase in coronavirus cases in Louisiana.

Local leaders in some Louisiana areas have ordered citizens to wear masks. There has been a growing number of places with similar mandates, although state leaders here have suggested mask laws are tough to enforce.

