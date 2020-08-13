80°
BR Mayor to announce new small business recovery program Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - A new small business recovery program will soon be available to Baton Rouge business owners.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and community partners will announce the program via a press conference, Thursday, August 13.
During the conference, Mayor Broome and program partners will discuss the details of the program, eligibility, and estimated impact.
This article will be updated with details from the press conference after it is held at 10:30 a.m.
Those participating in the announcement along with the mayor include State Representative Edward “Ted” James, Investar Bank, GMFS Mortgage, Postlethwaite & Netterville, and Urban League of Louisiana.
