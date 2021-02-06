BR mayor says to expect 'heightened' enforcement of COVID rules during Mardi Gras

BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said Friday that Baton Rouge will see a increased enforcement of coronavirus restrictions throughout the remainder of the Mardi Gras season.

Read her statement below.

Mardi Gras season is here and we are all excited to celebrate in safe ways as we continue to navigate the coronavirus pandemic. Baton Rouge remains in a dangerous place now that the more contagious UK variant is present in Louisiana.

Our main concern is another unnecessary resurgence of COVID-19 due to people gathering with others with whom they do not live or are not part of their quarantine group. We saw this after Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years—and are just now recovering from that surge.

I encourage our residents to celebrate this season safely while wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Please consider decorating your home our driving through a reverse parade like the Mid City Gras.

While we have yet to see an influx of revelers like other communities, we are taking compliance very seriously and heightened enforcement will be in effect all over the city. Venues that do not comply could face losing their license under current Phase 2 restrictions as we actively share information with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal and The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.

Residents, we know what to do and we can protect ourselves and small businesses. Please celebrate this Mardi Gras season safely and do not gather in large crowds. We will continue to enforce current COVID-19 restrictions for the safety of our community.