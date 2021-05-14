Latest Weather Blog
BR Mayor's Office encourages local participation in upcoming vaccination events
BATON ROUGE - A series of vaccination events sponsored by the office of Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome are kicking off this weekend through Monday, May 17.
The events are linked to the 'Geaux Get Vaccinated' & 'Bring Back Louisiana' initiatives.
Event details are listed below:
Charles R. Kelly Community Center – In partnership with Metro Councilwoman Erika L. Green (large movie screen for Movie night)
3535 Riley Street
Baton Rouge, La 70805
Friday 5/14/21 4PM -7PM
Ben Burge Park
9350 Antigua Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Friday, May 14
4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Charles R. Kelly Community Center – In partnership with Metro Councilwoman Erika L. Green (kid activities)
3535 Riley Street
Baton Rouge, La 70805
Saturday 5/15/21 10AM – 2PM
Donaldson Chapel
2501 Gracie Street
Baton Rouge, La 70802
Saturday 5/15/21 10AM – 2PM
Antioch Baptist Church
5247 Ford Street
Baton Rouge, La 70811
Sunday 5/16/21 9AM – 1PM
Greater Philadelphia Church
24497 Cook Road
Zachary, La 70791
Sunday 5/16/21 10AM – 2PM
One Stop Homeless Services Center
153 N. 17th Street
Baton Rouge, La 70802
Monday 5/17/21 8AM – 1PM
